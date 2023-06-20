Mobility C2P+
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is a scientifically formulated diet, designed to help support canine joint health. Recommendations: Follow your veterinarian’s nutritional recommendations. Optimal results are expected after 6 to 8 weeks of feeding. Mobility C2P+diet may be continued for the dog’s lifetime. This diet helps maintain mobility, support joints after orthopaedic surgery or trauma. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. NOTE: This product contains a turmeric extract and staining may occur if the kibble comes in contact with light-coloured surfaces. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
2kg
12kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Mobility Support
Designed to support your dog’s healthy joint function and mobility.
Joint Nutrition
Formulated with select nutrients, including collagen, to help maintain joint cartilage health.
Moderate Calorie
Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to help support joint health by helping to maintain ideal body weight.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|6
|117
|1+2/8
|101
|1+1/8
|85
|7/8
|8
|145
|1+4/8
|126
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|10
|172
|1+7/8
|148
|1+5/8
|125
|1+3/8
|15
|233
|2+4/8
|201
|2+1/8
|169
|1+6/8
|20
|289
|3+1/8
|250
|2+5/8
|210
|2+2/8
|25
|342
|3+5/8
|295
|3+1/8
|249
|2+5/8
|30
|392
|4+2/8
|338
|3+5/8
|285
|3
|35
|440
|4+6/8
|380
|4
|320
|3+3/8
|40
|486
|5+2/8
|420
|4+4/8
|354
|3+6/8
|45
|531
|5+5/8
|459
|4+7/8
|386
|4+1/8
|50
|575
|6+1/8
|496
|5+2/8
|418
|4+4/8
|55
|617
|6+5/8
|533
|5+6/8
|449
|4+6/8
|60
|659
|7
|569
|6+1/8
|479
|5+1/8
|70
|740
|7+7/8
|639
|6+7/8
|538
|5+6/8
|80
|818
|8+6/8
|706
|7+4/6
|595
|6+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
