Neutered Adult Medium Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - over 12 months old
Sizes available
3.5kg
9kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and calorie content to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. A specific blend of dietary fibres helps to promote the feeling of fullness.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that help support skin health, hair growth and coat shine
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 39 mg, Iodine: 3.9 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 51 mg, Zinc: 133 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 28.0%, Fat content: 11.0%, Crude fibres: 7.2%, Omega-6-fatty acid: 2.3%, Omega-3-fatty acid: 0.58%, EPA/DHA: 0.30%
COMPOSITION : Maize, barley, dehydrated pork protein, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, wheat gluten*, soya oil, fish oil, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|BODY CONDITION
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|10
|161
|1+7/8
|136
|1+5/8
|11
|173
|2
|146
|1+3/4
|13
|196
|2+3/8
|165
|2
|15
|218
|2+5/8
|184
|2+2/8
|20
|271
|3+2/8
|228
|2+6/8
|25
|320
|3+6/8
|270
|3+2/8