Neutered Adult Large Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult large breed dogs (over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - over 15 months old
Sizes available
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and calorie content to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. A specific blend of dietary fibres helps to promote the feeling of fullness.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, barley, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, dehydrated pork protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), glucosamine from fermentation, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 35 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 45 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 128 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.05 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 35 mg, Iodine: 3.5 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 45 mg, Zinc: 128 mg, Selenium: 0.05 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|BODY CONDITION
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|25
|322
|3+6/8
|271
|3+1/8
|30
|369
|4+2/8
|311
|3+5/8
|35
|415
|4+6/8
|349
|4
|40
|458
|5+2/8
|386
|4+4/8
|45
|501
|5+6/8
|422
|4+7/8
|50
|542
|6+2/8
|456
|5+2/8
|55
|582
|6+6/8
|490
|5+5/8
|60
|621
|7+2/8
|523
|6
|65
|660
|7+5/8
|555
|6+3/8
|70
|697
|8+1/8
|587
|6+6/8
|75
|734
|8+4/8
|618
|7+1/8
|80
|771
|8+7/8
|649
|7+4/8
|85
|807
|9+3/8
|679
|7+7/8
|90
|842
|9+6/8
|709
|8+2/8
|95
|877
|10+1/8
|738
|8+4/8
|100
|911
|10+4/8
|767
|8+7/8