Neutered Adult Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight

1.5kg

3.5kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. A specific blend of dietary fibres helps to promote the feeling of fullness.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

DENTAL HEALTH

The mechanical action of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.

