Neutered Junior Large Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered large breed puppies (adult weight over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 15 months old
Sizes available
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
OPTIMAL GROWTH
An adapted energy content, balanced levels of protein and minerals, and the inclusion of appetite-regulating fibres, helps support healthy growth and limits excess weight gain.
NATURAL DEFENCE SUPPORT
A complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E)and prebiotics to help support natural defences during the growth period.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten**, wheat flour,barley, rice, animal fats, dehydrated pork protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil,fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.5%), psyllium husks and seeds, yeasts (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans), marigold meal, glucosamine from fermentation (0.05%), hydrolysed cartilage(source of chondroitin) (0.0005%).
|ADULT WEIGHT
|26kg
|30kg
|35kg
|40kg
|45kg
|50kg
|60kg
|70kg
|80kg
|PUPPY'S AGE (months)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|6-7
|420-415
|5 + 2/8
|465
|5 + 6/8-5+7/8
|520
|6+4/8
|575
|7+2/8
|630
|7+7/8
|680-685
|8+4/8
|775-785
|9+6/8
|865-875
|10+6/8-11
|950-965
|11+7/8-12+1/8
|8-9
|385-360
|4+7/8-4+4/8
|435-405
|5+3/8 5
|485-455
|6+1/8 5+5/8
|540-505
|6+6/8-6+3/8
|625-585
|7+7/8-7+2/8
|680-640
|8+4/8-8
|780-735
|9+6/8-9+2/8
|880-875
|11
|970
|12+1/8
|10-11
|330-300
|4+1/8 3+6/8
|365-335
|4+5/8-4+1/8
|415-375
|5+1/8 4+6/8
|470-445
|5+7/8-5+4/8
|545-500
|6+7/8-6+2/8
|600-555
|7+4/8 7
|690-645
|8+5/8 8
|825-770
|10-+3/8 9+5/8
|930-880
|11+5/8 11
|12-13
|295
|3+6/8
|330
|4+1/8
|375-370
|4+5/8
|415-410
|5+2/8-5+1/8
|455-450
|5+6/8-5+5/8
|525-490
|6+4/8-6+1/8
|605-565
|7+4/8 7
|720-675
|9 8+4/8
|830-785
|10+3/8 9+7/8
|14-15
|295
|3+6/8
|330
|4+1/8
|370
|4+5/8
|410
|5+1/8
|450
|5+5/8
|490-485
|6+1/8 6
|560
|7
|635-630
|7+7/8
|740-700
|9+2/8 8+6/8