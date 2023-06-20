Neutered Junior Large Dog

Neutered Junior Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered large breed puppies (adult weight over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 15 months old

OPTIMAL GROWTH

An adapted energy content, balanced levels of protein and minerals, and the inclusion of appetite-regulating fibres, helps support healthy growth and limits excess weight gain.

NATURAL DEFENCE SUPPORT

A complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E)and prebiotics to help support natural defences during the growth period.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

