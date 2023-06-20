Satiety Weight Management
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
12kg
6kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective Weight Management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
Begging Control
High natural ﬁbre level keeps dogs satisﬁed between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
Muscle Mass Maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
|Dog's weight
|Start - dry (g)
|4 weeks after if no loss acheived - dry (g)
|Maintenance after weight loss - dry (g)
|10kg
|148
|126
|139
|12kg
|169
|145
|159
|14kg
|190
|163
|179
|16kg
|210
|180
|198
|18kg
|229
|197
|216
|20kg
|248
|213
|234
|25kg
|293
|251
|277
|30kg
|336
|288
|317
|35kg
|378
|324
|356
|40kg
|417
|358
|393
|45kg
|456
|391
|430
|50kg
|493
|423
|465
|55kg
|530
|454
|500
|60kg
|556
|485
|533
|70kg
|635
|544
|599
|80kg
|702
|602
|662
|90kg
|762
|657
|723
PRODUCT DETAILS
Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in dogs.