Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice

PRODUCT DETAILS

Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Recommended for cases of: Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal signs: Diagnosis: food elimination trial- management, Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) + chronic pruritus, Chronic diarrhoea. Not recommended in case of: Pregnancy, Lactation and Pancreatitis. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

