Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice
Wet food for Dog
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected Protein
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.
Digestive Security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
|DOG’S WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|2
|162
|2/4
|143
|1/4
|123
|1/4
|4
|273
|3/4
|240
|2/4
|207
|2/4
|6
|370
|1
|325
|3/4
|281
|3/4
|8
|459
|1
|404
|1
|349
|3/4
|10
|542
|1 + 1/4
|477
|1 + 1/4
|412
|1
|15
|735
|1 + 3/4
|647
|1 + 2/4
|559
|1 + 1/4
|20
|912
|2 + 1/4
|803
|2
|693
|1 + 3/4
|25
|1 078
|2 + 3/4
|949
|2 + 1/4
|820
|2
|30
|1 236
|3
|1 088
|2 + 3/4
|940
|2 + 1/4
|35
|1 388
|3 +2/4
|1 221
|3
|1 055
|2 + 2/4
|40
|1 534
|3 +3/4
|1 350
|3 +1/4
|1 166
|2 + 3/4
|45
|1 676
|4
|1 475
|3 + 2/4
|1 274
|3
|50
|1 814
|4 +2/4
|1 596
|4
|1 378
|3 + 1/4
|55
|1 948
|4 + 3/4
|1 714
|4 + 1/4
|1 480
|3 + 2/4
|60
|2 079
|5
|1 830
|4 + 2/4
|1 580
|3 + 3/4
|70
|2 334
|5 + 3/4
|2 054
|5
|1 774
|4 + 1/4
|80
|2 580
|6 + 1/4
|2 270
|5 + 2/4
|1 961
|4 + 3/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Recommended for cases of: Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal signs: Diagnosis: food elimination trial- management, Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) + chronic pruritus, Chronic diarrhoea. Not recommended in case of: Pregnancy, Lactation and Pancreatitis. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.