Skin support is precisely formulated to help assist dogs suffering from atopy and skin disease. The Skin Support complex strengthens the skin’s natural defences and promotes healing. Recommended for (indications): Canine atopic dermatitis, Wound healing, Skin and hair support in case of other dermatitis such as: Flea bite allergic dermatitis and Pyodermatitis. Not recommended for (contraindications): Gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

