Skin Support
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Skin support is precisely formulated to help assist dogs suffering from atopy and skin disease. This diet is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support the skin function in the case of dermatosis and excessive loss of hair. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
2kg
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin support
A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Dog's weight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|57
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|4kg
|97
|1
|85
|7/8
|73
|6/8
|6kg
|131
|1 + 2/8
|107
|1 + 1/8
|93
|1
|8kg
|163
|1 + 5/8
|143
|1 + 3/8
|124
|1 + 2/8
|10kg
|192
|1 + 7/8
|169
|1 + 5/8
|146
|1 + 4/8
|15kg
|260
|2 + 5/8
|229
|2 + 2/8
|198
|2
|20kg
|323
|3 + 2/8
|284
|2 + 7/8
|246
|2 + 4/8
|25kg
|382
|3 + 6/8
|336
|3 + 3/8
|290
|2 + 7/8
|30kg
|438
|4 + 3/8
|385
|3 + 7/8
|333
|3 + 2/8
|35kg
|492
|4 + 7/8
|433
|4 + 2/8
|374
|3 + 6/8
|40kg
|543
|5 + 3/8
|478
|4 + 6/8
|413
|4 + 1/8
|45kg
|594
|5 + 7/8
|522
|5 + 1/8
|451
|4 + 4/8
|50kg
|642
|6 + 3/8
|565
|5 + 5/8
|488
|4 + 7/8
|55kg
|690
|6 + 7/8
|607
|6
|524
|5 + 4/8
|60kg
|736
|7 + 2/8
|648
|6 + 3/8
|560
|5 + 4/8
|70kg
|827
|8 + 2/8
|728
|7 + 2/8
|628
|6 + 1/4
|80kg
|914
|9 + 1/8
|804
|8
|695
|6 + 7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
Skin support is precisely formulated to help assist dogs suffering from atopy and skin disease. The Skin Support complex strengthens the skin’s natural defences and promotes healing. Recommended for (indications): Canine atopic dermatitis, Wound healing, Skin and hair support in case of other dermatitis such as: Flea bite allergic dermatitis and Pyodermatitis. Not recommended for (contraindications): Gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.