ROYAL CANIN® SKINTOPIC SMALL DOG is a complete diet for adult small breed dogs ≤10kg. The diet is formulated with a unique DERMAUXILIUM™ complex of active compounds (including EPA/DHA and linoleic acid), clinically proven to help support optimal skin quality and coat health in dogs with atopic dermatitis (skin lesions and inflammation of the ear canal) and hair loss. Skintopic Small Dog is specifically tailored to the digestive, dental and urinary needs of small dogs, and is suitable for their small jaws. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Royal Canin Vet Portal.

