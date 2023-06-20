Skintopic Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® SKINTOPIC SMALL DOG is a complete diet for adult small breed dogs ≤10kg. The diet is formulated with a unique DERMAUXILIUM™ complex of active compounds (including EPA/DHA and linoleic acid), clinically proven to help support optimal skin quality and coat health in dogs with atopic dermatitis (skin lesions and inflammation of the ear canal) and hair loss. Skintopic Small Dog is specifically tailored to the digestive, dental and urinary needs of small dogs, and is suitable for their small jaws. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Royal Canin Vet Portal.
Sizes available
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Itching Relief
Scientifically proven to help relieve itchy skin, improving quality of life in dogs sensitive to environmental allergens.
Skin Barrier and Immunity
Formulated with unique complexes to support the skin’s natural protective barrier and immunity.
Specifically Formulated For Small Dogs
Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs. Suitable for their small jaws.
S/O Index
This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment.
|RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
|DOG’S WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT DOG
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|56
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|2.5
|66
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|3
|76
|6/8
|67
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|3.5
|85
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|4
|94
|1
|83
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|4.5
|102
|1 + 1/8
|90
|1
|78
|7/8
|5
|111
|1 + 1/8
|98
|1
|84
|7/8
|5.5
|119
|1 + 2/8
|105
|1 + 1/8
|91
|1
|6
|127
|1 + 3/8
|112
|1 + 1/8
|97
|1
|6.5
|135
|1 + 3/8
|119
|1 + 2/8
|103
|1 + 1/8
|7
|143
|1 + 4/8
|126
|1 + 3/8
|108
|1 + 1/8
|7.5
|150
|1 + 5/8
|132
|1 + 3/8
|114
|1 + 2/8
|8
|158
|1 + 5/8
|139
|1 + 4/8
|120
|1 + 2/8
|8.5
|165
|1 + 6/8
|145
|1 + 4/8
|125
|1 + 2/8
|9
|172
|1 + 6/8
|152
|1 + 5/8
|131
|1 + 3/8
|9.5
|179
|1 + 7/8
|158
|1 + 5/8
|136
|1 + 3/8
|10
|186
|2
|164
|1 + 6/8
|142
|1 + 4/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
