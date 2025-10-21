ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O is a complete diet for adult dogs with urinary health concerns. This formula promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. - Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones - Increases the amount of urine your dog produces to help dilute excess minerals that can cause crystals and stones - Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology is used to help lower ion concentration in urine, which contributes to stone formation - Reduced level of magnesium helps dissolve pure struvite stones and prevent struvite stones from forming Ask your vet for more information about URINARY S/O therapeutic nutrition.