Dog care when on holiday: preparing your canine companion

You have options when it comes to holiday pet-sitters. Top of the list should be a trusted friend or family member who a) knows your dog already and b) can stay in your home.

Alternatively, you can hire a professional pet-sitter who lives nearby and can pass by regularly. Pet hotels or boarding services can work as well, which your vet may be able to recommend to you. Before going on holiday, be sure to check out their references and visit them, to confirm that you feel good leaving your pet there.

Whoever you choose, they should be able to provide the necessary level of care for your puppy or dog. Make sure they have access to the following:

Your dog food , motivational treats and other requirements, so that your puppy or dog never goes without.

, motivational treats and other requirements, so that your puppy or dog never goes without. Your dog’s medical history , as well as a clear medication schedule if necessary and your vet's contact details, in case of an emergency.

, as well as a clear medication schedule if necessary and your vet's contact details, in case of an emergency. For puppies, schedule a vet appointment before leaving to get them up-to-date with their latest vaccinations, as well as flea and tick medications.

before leaving to get them up-to-date with their latest vaccinations, as well as flea and tick medications. Detailed instructions about their daily routine. This includes how often your dog should be fed and amounts, exercise and play times, medication, toilet habits and preferred toys and bedding options.

Last but not least: your house should always be fully dog-proofed, if that’s where your dog will be cared for. Be sure to brief the person who will be dog-sitting while you’re on holiday. There must be no potential hazards anywhere, and windows and doors should always be secured.