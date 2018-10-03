Why does my dog need booster injections?

When your dog was first vaccinated, they were given two tiny doses of the bacteria and viruses that cause some common or severe infectious diseases. This stimulates their protective defences and helps build the strength of the immune system. In their first year, this will have helped to protect them from certain illnesses.

Unfortunately this protection doesn't last for their entire life, and in fact gradually diminishes over time.

Booster vaccinations are therefore necessary to maintain this protection for the rest of your dog's life. Not all vaccines require an annual booster, so your vet will ensure that your dog receives the correct injections each year.

What booster injections will my dog receive?

When you first vaccinated your puppy at six to eight weeks, they will have received the mandatory injections. At this time, your vet will have discussed with you and implemented a vaccination programme best suited to your puppy depending on their lifestyle and environment, which may have included additional recommended vaccines.

Your dog will be required to have booster injections for all their previous vaccines, in line with the below schedule:

11 - 13 weeks

Canine distemper

Infectious hepatitis

Canine parvovirus

15 - 17 weeks

Leptospirosis

Rabies

15 months

Canine distemper

Infectious hepatitis

Canine parvovirus

Leptospirosis

Rabies

Annually

Canine distemper

Infectious hepatitis

Canine parvovirus

Leptospirosis

Rabies

What happens if my dog misses their booster injections?

If your dog misses their booster injections there will be no guarantee they’ll be protected against infectious pathogens, such as viruses and bacteria.

It’s also likely that most kennels or day care won’t accept them until they have had their primary course of vaccinations again.

Will my vet remind me when booster injections are due?

Most vet practices will send out reminders to ensure that you remember to book your dog in for their vaccination boosters. However, it is a good idea to make a note of the date in your calendar too just in case the reminder is missed.

Make sure that you speak to your vet for further information about your dog's vaccination and booster schedule.