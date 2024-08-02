Dog food shouldn’t be one size fits all. That’s why we have created food to suit dogs with unique needs and sensitivities.

Our research has determined 5 distinct sizes for dogs, with varying rates of growth. This is why our products are tailored to life stage and size to allow your dog to enjoy their meals and thrive with Royal Canin.

We also cater to different sensitivities. For example, our Sensitive Skin Care range is rich is Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids to help nourish your dog’s skin, and our Weight Care range which is packed with fiber to keep your dog feeling full and reduce begging.

Our canine range includes:

Puppy

Breed Health and Nutrition

Canine Health Nutrition

Size Health Nutrition