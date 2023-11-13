Kitten routine 4 months to adulthood (12 months)
1. First things first, let’s go to the vet.
It’s best to take your kitten to the vet as soon as they arrive in your home. Your vet will give you advice on identification, deworming, neutering a vaccination plan, and a full health check-up. Keeping your kitten healthy through their life is a two-man job, and you and your vet are perfect for it.
2. Get well prepared with the perfect kitten essentials
It’s important to prepare for kitten arrival and be well equipped to help your kitten develop healthy feeding, socialising, playing and grooming routines. The perfect toolbox to care for your kitten includes feeding and drinking bowls, a litter tray, a bed, a cat tree, a scratching post, toys, grooming brushes (especially for long-hair kittens) and last but not least, your kitten’s first diet!
3. Feed them right with kitten food
During this intense growth period, choosing the right food is crucial to fulfil your kitten’s specific needs. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Dry Food is ideal to help support their brain development, digestive health and immune system. It’s also a good idea to help support their hydration and urinary tract health by introducing ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Wet Food into their diet too. Yes, mixed feeding is a thing! Always put the food into two separate bowls, one for wet and one for dry. That way, the wet food won’t soften the kibble and you’ll be able to keep the kibbles fresh longer.
4. Keep it playful
Make time to play with your kitten, as it helps them develop their social skills so they can become more curious and confident. Everything they learn today builds their future behaviour, so, the more you can play with them, the better. Don’t forget to respect their sleep and eating times, as it’s not always time to play.
