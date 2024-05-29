Pristop podjetja Royal Canin k prehrani

Težko je razumeti, katere hranilne snovi so za vašega hišnega ljubljenčka pomembne in zakaj. Zadnjih 50 let so naše raziskovalne ekipe in ekipe prehranskih strokovnjakov skupaj z našimi partnerji za nego hišnih ljubljenčkov porabili nešteto ur za raziskovanje prehranskih potreb mačk in psov, da bi ugotovili, kakšna je ključna vloga prehrane pri vzdrževanju zdravega življenjskega sloga. Izvedite več o hranilnih snoveh v hrani svojega hišnega ljubljenčka in zakaj so tako pomembne.

Understanding what nutrients are important and what they do for your pet can be difficult. Over the past 50 years, our nutritional and research teams and our pet-care partners have spent countless hours researching the nutritional needs of cats and dogs to understand the vital role nutrition plays in a healthy lifestyle. Find out more about the nutrients in your pet’s food and why they’re so important.