Pristop podjetja Royal Canin k prehrani

V podjetju Royal Canin smo svoja prizadevanja usmerili v razumevanje edinstvenih potreb domačih mačk in psov. Vse, kar počnemo, je zasnovano tako, da ustvarjamo natančne prehranske formule, ki jim bodo pomagale, da bodo živeli dolgo in zdravo. Naših izdelkov ne raziskujemo in razvijamo glede na trende v prehrani ljudi ali želje lastnika hišnega ljubljenčka, temveč z inovativno znanostjo za prehrano in opazovanjem mačk in psov.
Razlaga osnovnih hranilnih snovi za mačke in pse

Težko je razumeti, katere hranilne snovi so za vašega hišnega ljubljenčka pomembne in zakaj. Zadnjih 50 let so naše raziskovalne ekipe in ekipe prehranskih strokovnjakov skupaj z našimi partnerji za nego hišnih ljubljenčkov porabili nešteto ur za raziskovanje prehranskih potreb mačk in psov, da bi ugotovili, kakšna je ključna vloga prehrane pri vzdrževanju zdravega življenjskega sloga. Izvedite več o hranilnih snoveh v hrani svojega hišnega ljubljenčka in zakaj so tako pomembne.

Prehrana po meri za edinstvene potrebe

Svoja znanstvena spoznanja uporabljamo tako, da služijo zdravju in dobremu počutju hišnih ljubljenčkov. Pri podjetju Royal Canin, ki jo je leta 1968 ustanovil veterinar, smo bili vedno strokovnjaki za prehrano živali. Mačke in pse postavljamo v središče vsakega koraka inovacijskega procesa, da razvijamo posebno prilagojene prehranske rešitve. Oglejte si, kako našo edinstveno prehrano prilagodimo potrebam vsakega hišnega ljubljenčka.

Naša prehranska filozofija

Podjetje Royal Canin je že več kot 50 let na čelu znanstveno vodene prehrane. Naš pristop k prehrani že od vsega začetka temelji na znanstvenih dejstvih, neprestano pa ga dopolnjujejo raziskave veterinarjev, prehranskih strokovnjakov in znanstvenikov z vsega sveta.

Razlaga sestavin v hrani za hišne ljubljenčke

Vemo, da je vrednost sestavine odvisna od kakovosti surovin, od tega, kako in kdaj so vključene v prehrano in kako so predelane. Zato naše sestavine izbiramo glede na njihovo sposobnost zagotavljanja visokokakovostnih hranil, posebej prilagojenih potrebam mačk in psov. Preberite več o vrstah sestavin, kaj v resnici pomenijo za prehrano vašega hišnega ljubljenčka in kako nam pristop omogoča trajnostno izbiro surovin.

