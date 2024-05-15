Dogs Weight Management

Weight management for dogs

Help your dog stay healthy with high-quality nutrients designed to maintain an ideal body weight.
Labrador

Up to 35% less fat

Our Light Weight Care range has been formulated to have 35% (MAXI formula), 31% (MINI formula) or 21% (MEDIUM formula) less fat than regular adult food. This testing was carried out at the Royal Canin kennels in France.

Nutrition for weight management

If your dog is overweight, it can put a strain on their joints and general health. This formula is crafted to support your dog maintaining an ideal weight, but has radically less fat to help them stay trim, active and light on their paws.

An optimal balance of fibres helps your dog feel full and also helps with better digestion. And this formula is rich in the highest quality proteins to ensure they maintain muscle mass. It also contains Omega 3 fatty acids EPA and DHA qualities to help support your dog’s joints.

Light Weight Care - Dry and Wet

Our crunchy kibbles are designed to fit between the teeth of dogs of all sizes. They offer all the nutrients needed for a healthy diet while helping to prevent your dog from becoming overweight.

Our wet food range is nutritionally complete and a perfect complement to our dry kibbles. By mixing wet and dry foods you can add variety and texture to your dog’s diet.

Weight management tips

A few hints and tips to help your dog stay in shape and be healthy and active.

Portion control

Make sure you choose the right product for your dog’s size and any health or dietary issues. And carefully weigh the portions, as shown on the pack, for every meal. This way your dog gets the nutrients they need without overfeeding.

Plenty of activity

Help your dog keep active by taking them for regular walks, at least once daily – ideally somewhere where they can be let off the lead. You can also get them running around by playing games in the park or at home.

Kibble rewards

Rewards are a great way to encourage good behaviour, but they can lead to your dog gaining weight if you’re not careful. To avoid this, use kibbles from your dog’s meal allowance as rewards rather than giving them additional snacks.