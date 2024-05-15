Filling, lower-calorie food for sterilised dogs
Satisfy your dog’s hunger with high-quality nutrients crafted to help keep them trim.
Up to 14% lower in calories
Our Sterilised range has been scientifically proven to be 14% (MAXI and MINI formulas), 11% (XSMALL formula) or 10% (MEDIUM formula) lower in calories than regular Royal Canin Adult Food.
Nutrition to support your sterilised dog
After sterilisation, dogs can be less active than before and have a slower metabolism. To satisfy your dog’s hunger, and avoid the health complications of them gaining extra weight, this formula allows you to offer the same volume but with reduced calories and fat.
It’s high in quality proteins to make sure your dog maintains muscle mass. An optimal combination of fibres helps them feel full, ensures a regular and healthy transit, and also improves digestion.
Sterilised - Dry and Wet
Our crunchy kibbles are designed to fit between the teeth of dogs of all sizes. They offer all the nutrients needed for a healthy diet while helping to maintain an ideal weight after sterilisation.
Our wet food range is nutritionally complete and a perfect complement to our dry kibbles. By mixing wet and dry foods you can add variety and texture to your dog’s diet.
Tips to help your dog stay trim
A few hints and tips to help keep your dog healthy, active and in shape.
Keep active
Make sure your dog stays active by taking them for regular walks and preferably somewhere you can let them off the lead to run freely. You can also keep them active with games in the park or at home.
Kibble rewards
You may be used to giving your dog snacks as rewards, but if they become less active this can lead to weight gain. As an alternative, use kibbles from your dog’s meal allowance as rewards rather than giving them additional snacks.
Portion size
What’s most important when your dog has a change such as sterilisation is to check that you’re buying the right product for their size and activity levels. Then make sure you stick to the food measures on the pack to avoid overfeeding them.
