A new recommendation for neutered cats

Royal Canin has announced that it will be delisting its Feline VCN Neutered Young Male and Neutered Young Female diets from June 2021. Royal Canin’s new nutritional recommendation for neutered cats is Neutered Satiety Balance.

Neutered Satiety Balance is an existing diet within Royal Canin’s nutritional portfolio. The diet helps to support an optimal weight for neutered cats, thanks to an adapted calorie and high fibre content.

The combination of soluble and insoluble fibres helps to limit over-eating and support a reduced energy intake. The diet also has Royal Canin’s S/O index, which helps to promote a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Neutered Satiety Balance can be fed to cats aged six months to seven years.

Royal Canin are offering practices a free transition box containing a 400g bag of Neutered Satiety Balance with every purchase of Neutered Young Male or Neutered Young Female to assist owners transitioning their cat’s diet, while stocks last.



To find out more about the transition visit the Vet Portal or speak to your Royal Canin Veterinary Business Manager.