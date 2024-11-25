Over a quarter of doggie vet visits come from Christmas decorations (25%), kids toys or small objects (44%), and almost a third (32%) from festive foods, including chocolates (22%), grapes or raisins (31%) mince pies (3%), and even alcohol (6%).

Shining a light on the standard household items, festive decorations and food items that pose a danger to puppies, a digital exhibition, ‘The Dog’s Dinner Museum’ has launched to help pet owners protect their pups. The exhibition also features a comprehensive hub of nutritional and health advice so pet owners can make informed choices about their dog’s diet and well-being.

Other surprising foods that are toxic to dogs include avocados, where almost three quarters (70%) didn’t know they were dangerous for dogs, and 71% of owners were unaware of the hidden risks posed by bread dough.

“As many first-time puppy owners prepare for their furry friends' first festive season, we want them to be armed with the knowledge to help their pets avoid hazardous items and enjoy the right nutritionally balanced food tailored to the needs of a growing puppy”, said Dr Lauren Hayes BVetMed MRCVS, a veterinarian at Royal Canin said “With almost a quarter (24%) unsure how to puppy-proof their homes, nearly half (45%) of puppy owners relying on advice from family or friends with dogs when it comes to their pup’s nutrition and safety, and 28% turning to sources like social media, Royal Canin is here to support pet owners with expert-backed advice developed by leading experts and tailored nutrition plans.

“While social media is convenient and popular, they often lack the scientific backing and expert insight that only a veterinarian can provide — potentially leaving gaps in critical care decisions for their canine companions.

“It can be tempting to treat our furry friends to the same things we enjoy at Christmas, but it's important for puppies to stick to a tailored, puppy specific diet that can support rapid growth and ongoing development of their immature digestive and immune functions. So, whilst we love the taste of our Christmas dinner, it actually doesn’t taste of much to our canine companions: contrary to popular belief, dogs don’t have anywhere near the amount of taste buds as us humans! Rely on expert advice and science-backed tips to keep your furry friends happy and healthy long after the festive season is over. Puppy nutrition is not just for Christmas, afterall!”

Elsewhere in the research, over 25% of the common household items that puppies were reported to have chewed on included electrical items such as watches, batteries, cords, or lights. However, chocolate came up trumps in the list of all items (both food and non-food), with 20% of respondents noting their puppies had a real sweet tooth.