For the 9th time in a row, Royal Canin is one of the sponsors of the LEKKAROD Mushing Race in the incredible landscape of the French Alps. This race places the respect of dogs, people and nature at its heart, and will take place from the 20th to the 24th of March.

Mushers from all over Europe will be competing at this World Cup stage, in the Alpin ski resorts of Bessans and Bonneval-sur-Arc. More than 700 dogs and 110 mushers are expected to compete this year. It's a great way to enjoy stunning scenery thanks to an event full of emotion, joy and showcases the unique bond between dogs and their handlers.

These dogs can run up to 160 kilometres a day - the equivalent of 4 marathons in a single day - these dogs are amazing four-legged athletes! Their energy needs can require up to seven times more calories compared to our typical pet dogs.

To accomplish their incredible athletic performance, Royal Canin has developed in close collaboration with various professionals from the canine world, including breeders, mushers, veterinarians and institutions, a range of nutritional solutions to meet the specific needs of this high-level sportive.

At ROYAL CANIN® we applied the same science, knowledge, and respect for the animal to more than 450 formulas in order to meet the nutritional needs of every animal. The Sporting Life range has been specifically designed for all sporting dogs, to improve their physical effort resistance and their support their overall performance.





