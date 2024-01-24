ROYAL CANIN® Leads New Collaboration with Soil Capital To Support Farmers In Adoption Of Climate Smart Agriculture Practices
● New collaboration announced by ROYAL CANIN® will support farmers and farming cooperatives in the ROYAL CANIN® supply chain to adopt regenerative agriculture practices on up to 300,000 hectares of farmland - an area larger than Luxemburg.
● The collaboration is expected to deliver an estimated 150,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas removals and reductions on average, each year – the equivalent of taking 30,000 cars off the road for a year.
● The collaboration will begin in France and Belgium, followed by expansion into other European countries.
Aimargues, France (July 11, 2023), ROYAL CANIN®, Mars, Incorporated’s largest brand, announced today a new collaboration with Soil Capital, an established agronomy company, which motivates, trains and helps reward farmers to implement climate-smart practices that lower carbon emissions through sequestration and reduction. These practices also aim to improve soil health, water and climate resilience as well as biodiversity.
Through this collaboration, ROYAL CANIN® aims to engage, train, and financially support farmers and farming cooperatives in its supply chain to adopt regenerative agriculture practices on up to 300,000 hectares of farmland - an area larger than Luxemburg. The collaboration is expected to deliver an estimated 150,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas removals and reductions on average, each year – the equivalent of taking 30,000 cars off the road for a year.
Commencing this year, the collaboration will initially focus on supporting close to 250 farmers with the transition to regenerative practices. Soil Capital and ROYAL CANIN® will work collaboratively to drive meaningful scale, beginning in France and Belgium, followed by expansion into other European countries. Similar collaborations are also being developed by ROYAL CANIN® in North America and being explored in Latin America and Asia.
The investment made by ROYAL CANIN® via the Soil Capital collaboration demonstrates progress towards the Mars Incorporated Sustainable in a Generation Plan, which seeks to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions across its full value chain by 2050.
Discussing the collaboration, Cécile Coutens, Global President at Royal Canin said: “Transformation of today’s agricultural systems and global supply chains is critical to tackling the climate emergency. Farming in a different, regenerative way is one of the tools we must use to both reduce emissions and improve livelihoods for the farmers in our supply chains.
“To achieve our Net Zero commitments and protect the health of our planet it is critical that we collaborate closely with farmers and support them to transition to climate smart and regenerative agriculture. ROYAL CANIN®’s collaboration with Soil Capital is an example of one of the many practical initiatives in action, which will make a huge difference to farmers and ultimately, help create a healthy planet where both people and pets can thrive.”
Discussing the collaboration, Chuck de Liedekerke, CEO at Soil Capital said: “In order to drive the necessary transition to regenerative agricultural practices, farmers need to be both motivated and incentivized to change the way they farm. ROYAL CANIN®’s latest initiative represents an important step in ensuring that farmers are supported to make this shift, in a way that succeeds in improving soil health and storing carbon.”
This collaboration forms part of wider activity at Mars to strengthen its programs with farmers and drive the transition towards climate smart and regenerative agriculture. In addition to this work, Mars will be working with farmers and suppliers to promote improved agricultural practices and sustainable land use, and to support research into the development of resilient and higher yielding crops to help protect against the impacts of climate change. The collaboration with Soil Capital and Royal Canin follows Mars Incorporated’s leadership role in establishing the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Agribusiness Taskforce.
ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including Ben’s Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M’s®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.
For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
ABOUT ROYAL CANIN®
ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide. Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in collaboration with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet’s age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.
ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come. To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com
About Soil Capital
Founded in 2013, Soil Capital is a B Corp company whose mission is to support farmers in adopting more profitable and regenerative practices for the soil. Operating in France, Belgium and the UK, Soil Capital has developed a carbone programme based on an online greenhouse gas (GHG) assessment platform to help farmers make the regenerative transition. The programme rewards the environmental services provided by farmers, while bringing them into contact with companies that are committed to contributing to a more resilient agricultural system. Soil Capital enables farmers to certify their carbon, while giving (agri-food) companies the guarantees of a reliable certification programme and methodology and thus the means to make a concrete commitment to a sourcing approach that actively improves the health of farmland soils. Soil Capital certificates align with SBTi FLAG requirements, are measurable and verified by third parties. They are also rooted in agronomy and the reality of farmers.
