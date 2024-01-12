5 questions with Dr. Villaverde



Are you a more of a dog or a cat person?

I love dogs, but I am 100% a cat person.

People can be dog and cat people but it is a different relationship. And a different lifestyle. The work that a dog entails is difficult for me because I travel for work a lot. It would be unfair to them. But I have to say, I love cats’ personalities.

What are your favourite cat or dog names?

I always wanted to call a cat Crowley. And Mr. Darcy. I think the name Mittens is so perfectly feline, though any cat named Mittens should have ‘boots’, paws that are a different colour, for the name to have real meaning. A good friend of mine has a cat named Orange, and I love that name too. That’s four. I can’t think of five right now. I will have to owe you one!

What's the question you hear more often from pet owners?

Probably, “What is the best food I can feed my pet?” There are so many myths floating around out there, which can be exhausting. But pet owners always want the best for their pets, and so do I, and the least I can do in my work is listen. So, I listen. And only then can I give them my professional opinion.

What's the weirdest work of your everyday work life?

Sarcopenia, maybe. I love this word, though not its meaning. From the Greek, sarco, which means ‘muscle’ and penia, which roughly translates to ‘reduction’, it refers to a loss of muscle mass usually due to the ageing process. When cats or dogs, and people, get old, they can lose muscle mass. We are always looking for strategies to slow it down.

What would you be if you weren’t a scientist?

A librarian. Books are quite possibly my first love. It was hard for me to make friends as an introverted child, so I spent my time in the library, reading. A lot. I used to help the librarian. Though I am still reserved, I can speak to anyone about a good book.