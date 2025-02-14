Different breeds, different characteristics

Knowing you want to get a cat is one thing. Knowing which of the 60 or so cat breeds is right for you and your home and lifestyle is a little more complicated. But the good news is that there’s plenty of information available to help you decide. Good pet ownership starts with using that information to help you make the right decision. Choosing a cat breed is a lot simpler when you have all the information to hand.

Three great breeds for families with children:

The gentle and friendly Ragdoll likes being stroked and will thrive on the attention of younger family members.

The lively and affable Maine Coon gets along well with humans big and small but is not too demanding of attention.

Active and playful Cornish Rex cats get on well with other pets and family members and are extremely affectionate.

(Pets should never be left unattended with younger children)

The big decision: how to choose the right cat breed

When choosing your new pet, you’ll need to take into account the profile of each cat breed. What are their typical characteristics and will they fit in well with your home, lifestyle and any other family members (human or otherwise)? Plenty of information is available so make good use of it to find the cat with the right temperament and physical attributes for your household.

A playful and easygoing Chartreux might be an ideal pet for a family and a bit of space (they are known for climbing).

If you live in a minimalist home, a short- or medium-coat cat may be a wiser choice than a long-coat cat breed. The luxuriant fur that evolved to keep a Siberian cat warm in the tundra may not be compatible with your spotless furnishings.

The distinctively patterned Bengal cat has boundless energy, something the apartment-dwelling would-be cat owner should bear in mind.

While some breeds are known in particular for forming strong bonds with their owner, other cats have sociable traits that will mean they are best suited to live as one of a feline pair.

Whatever you decide, make sure you don’t rush the process—your cat will be a big part of your life for many years to come and you need to be confident from the start to ensure their life with you is a contented one.