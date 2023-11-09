How is Chronic Kidney Disease Managed in Cats?

What are the Cat Kidney Disease Signs?

First, it’s important to understand that CKD is called chronic because it’s a persistent, long-lasting condition.A cat’s signs, and the management they need, will change over time depending upon the advancement of the disease and the amount of kidney function that has been lost.IRIS (International Renal Interest Society) has established internationally recognized guidelines on the diagnosis and management of CKD disease. CKD is split into 4 IRIS stages, progressing from 1 at the onset to 4 at its most severe.The rate that a cat progresses through each IRIS Stage varies significantly depending upon the individual.

Kidneys have a large capacity to filter blood, and so you may not notice any signs of kidney disease in your cat until a significant amount of kidney tissue has already been damaged.



In IRIS stages 1 and 2 CKD, the signs are more subtle, but in IRIS stages 3 and 4, the signs will be more pronounced. Signs at any stage could include:

Urinating frequently

Drinking more water

Decreased appetite

Losing weight

Lethargy

Vomiting

Weakness

Diarrhea

If you’d like more information about these signs, see our dedicated article about The Signs of Chronic Kidney Disease in Cats.





How is Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed?

Diagnosing CKD is challenging. Traditionally, a veterinarian would check the urine concentrating ability of your cat and analyze the concentration of creatinine in a blood sample to determine if they are suffering from CKD. However, creatinine doesn’t increase significantly until around 75% of kidney function has been lost.



More recently, a blood test has been developed to identify elevations in SDMA (Symmetric Dimethyl Arginine) which can increase with as little as 25% kidney loss.3 Combined with the use of serum creatinine and urinalysis, SDMA testing may detect the signs of CKD many months earlier than traditional tests.



Another new breakthrough is using artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect if a cat is at risk of developing CKD. The predictive tool developed by Antech Diagnostics, RenalTech(TM) can predict with >95% accuracy4 if a cat is at risk of developing CKD up to 2 years prior to onset. Armed with this information, a veterinarian can provide monitoring and therapy to support the kidneys from the very earliest stages of the disease.



Learn more about RenalTech(TM) here.



An early diagnosis of CKD can significantly affect a cat’s longevity5 and so it’s important that you take your cat to the veterinarian for regular check-ups – whether you suspect CKD or not.





How is Chronic Kidney Disease Treated?

Management of CKD is focused on slowing the progression of the disease, preserving the cat’s quality of life and managing the clinical signs that appear in later stages.



The exact management will vary depending upon the stage of CKD and can be discussed with your veterinarian, although you can also support your cat through each of the disease stages by:

Ensuring they always have fresh water

Maintaining good oral health

Taking them to the veterinarian for regular monitoring

Looking out for signs that may show the disease has progressed

A tailor-made food for cats with kidney disease like Royal Canin Renal Support is carefully balanced with restricted, high-quality protein and offers a range of kibble shapes, textures, and flavors, to encourage eating throughout all stages of CKD.



You can more learn about the importance of nutrition in supporting cats with CKD in our article: Your Guide to Renal Food for Cats with Kidney Disease.