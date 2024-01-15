Cats are prolific breeders, and as such many litters are unplanned. Queens can have up to three litters a year. If you find that your cat is gestating, it’s important to know some basic information to help ensure everything goes well.

From what age can cats get pregnant?

Cats reach puberty at the age of 4–12 months. Short-haired cats (Siamese, Abyssinian and others) mature earlier than others, by about six months. But long-haired cats, like Persians or Maine Coons, may not be fully developed until they are one year old. On average, the first oestrus occurs in the seventh month, after which a cat can become pregnant for the first time.

How long do cats stay pregnant?

The average gestation period for a domestic cat is usually around 65 days. During their gestation, the queen will continue to gain weight, as the embryos develop in the uterus. She will accumulate fat and nutrients in the body that will be useful in the last phase of gestation. In the remaining three to four weeks, the kittens development in the uterus focuses on weight-gain, giving the cat a more obvious belly.