What to do with a stray kitten

One species. Different lifestyles.

Although it’s impossible to make an exact estimate, there are likely to be hundreds of millions of cats living in the world today, and many of them will be stray or feral cats, rather than pets.

The Humane Society of the United States estimates that 80% of kittens born in the USA are born outside, and similar figures are reflected in a number of other countries too. Therefore, any lost kitten you find outdoors is more likely to have been born to a free-roaming feral cat there, rather than just being abandoned.

Feral cats are the same species as pet cats, but they have adapted to a life outdoors, living freely in colonies and avoiding humans. When you come across stray kittens, it’s possible their feral mother is still nearby, waiting for you to leave so she can get back to caring for her litter. But it may not always be apparent.

That is why it's difficult to determine what to do if you find a kitten. It depends upon the situation and there isn’t one simple answer. Instead, a rescuer must decide what’s best for the kitten depending upon their circumstances.