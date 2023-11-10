Kitten routine Newborn 0 to 1 month

4. Give extra milk if it’s needed

Sometimes, kittens don’t get the milk they need from their mother. This can happen if a kitten is orphaned, or if there are too many little ones in the litter and their mum can’t produce enough milk for all of them.

Another reason could be if a kitten loses the suckling reflex. In that case, it’s best to reach out to the vet, as this can be an indicator that something is going wrong.

In these cases, you will need to bottle-feed them. Just remember to use a specially formulated milk such as ROYAL CANIN® BABYCAT MILK and don’t give them cows or goats milk. Having these other milks will upset their digestive system and compromise their healthy growth. Follow the on-pack recommendations on how to prepare and give them the milk!