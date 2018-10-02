When does my kitten become a cat?

From the very first few days of their life, your kitten will be developing at a rapid pace. But when do they become a cat, rather than a kitten, and what are the steps they go through to get there?

The lifetime of a cat

In their initial months your kitten will be growing very quickly and being socialised by their mother and the rest of the litter. Weight gain is significant during this time. At around four or five months your kitten will be putting on 100g a week. They also begin to sleep less and play more.

The steps to your kitten becoming a cat

At one week, your kitten will have opened their eyes and be suckling on their mother. They’ll also be gaining 10g to 30g of weight a day, so daily weighing is essential to keep an eye on their health. At two weeks, their milk teeth come through and they make their first attempts to stand.

After a month, your kitten will be actively playing – part of their socialisation and very important as they grow into an adult cat – and you can begin to wean them onto nutritionally-appropriate solid foods. Once two months have passed, they should finish weaning and be fully independent of their mother for their nutrition.