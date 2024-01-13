Hair And Skin Care

Essential fatty acids (such as omega-3 & omega-6) are highly beneficial for your cat's skin and coat health. An insufficient supply of certain amino acids may lead to symptoms that indicate a change in your cat's diet may be the necessary course of action. ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care is an exclusive complex of nutrients that help to support the skin's barrier role. It contains high quality proteins, including specific amino acids, to maintain healthy hair growth and skin renewal. ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care also includes an essential combination of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids due to the beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition. This formula also contains soya and borage oil (rich in gamma linolenic acids) as well as fish oil to contribute to a healthy, shiny, and glossy coat. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care has been designed with a number of other key nutrients, such as B-vitamins, amino acids, zinc and copper. Together, these nourish your cat's skin and fur by supporting the skin's barrier function and maintaining optimal skin beauty as well as hair strength and density. What's more, the inclusion of a special balance of minerals in, ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care helps to maintain the health of an adult cat's urinary system. The exclusive use of ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care has been clinically proven to significantly increase coat shine after just 21 days of use. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.