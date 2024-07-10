Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Clumber Spaniel

This is one of the rare breeds, although their suitability to home life, their patience and unbridled friendliness mean they should perhaps be more popular.
About the Clumber Spaniel

Clumber Spaniels are stoical, big-hearted, highly intelligent dogs with a determination that enhances their natural abilities. Silent workers that take advantage of their excellent sense, they are also steady and assured companions, exuding kindness and dignity.

These well balanced, heavy-boned dogs wear a pensive expression. They are active animals embodying great strength. Due to their long body and short legs, Clumber Spaniels have a rolling gait, moving forward in a straight line at front and back without effort.

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Lively / Intelligent / Determined / Quiet / Even-tempered / Loyal / Loving

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming
Requires outdoor space
Makes a great family dog
