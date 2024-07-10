Norfolk Terrier
About the Norfolk Terrier
Norfolk Terriers are among the smallest of the group, low on their feet, compact and solid, these dogs may be petite but they are undoubtably powerful. These dogs are loving and loyal with their owners, and will happily curl up by their side.
That being said, they shouldn’t be confused for lap dogs. Norfolk Terriers are still very active and love nothing more than to embark on new adventures.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Resilient / Alert / Confident / Enthusiastic
Key facts
Needs little exercise
Garden not essential
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page