Old English Sheepdogs may be one of the most iconic looking breeds across the world, and certainly in their native U.K. Strong and full of stamina, the Old English Sheepdog is a faithful and trustworthy dog, both at work and in the family home.

As well as famous farm dogs, the Old English Sheepdog makes an excellent watchdog, thanks to their alert and protective nature.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)