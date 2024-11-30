Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2 working days | Place orders before 18th Dec 2024 for pre-Xmas delivery

Polish Hound

Polish Hounds probably have German and Austrian ancestors, but most of the population remains in Poland.
Polish Hound adult black and white

About the Polish Hound

Polish Hounds are powerful dogs with an extraordinary nose and great perseverance that is much appreciated by Polish hunters. They use their deep, melodic voice to keep in touch on the hunt. This outstanding hunter is also an excellent family dog, easy to maintain, devoted to the household and wary of strangers.

In the past, the Polish Hounds were used mainly for hunting hares, foxes, roe deer, wild boar and during duck hunting, flushing wild ducks from rushes. Nowadays, since hunting hares with dogs is prohibited in most oft Poland, Polish Hounds are used only for hunting wild boar and foxes throughout the country.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Poland
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 13-14 years
Loving / Gentle / Loyal / Even-tempered

Key facts

Makes a great watchdog
Needs a lot of training
Requires minimal grooming
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page