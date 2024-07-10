Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Collie Smooth

Collie Smooths make an instant impression as intelligent, alert and active dogs. Their perfectly proportioned anatomy ensures that they also stand very dignified.
black and white Smooth Collie adult standing

About the Collie Smooth

Collie Smooths are built to exude strength and activity. Collie Smooths are cheerful and friendly, never timid or aggressive.

The eyes are a very important feature, as they give the dog a gentle expression. They are medium-sized and almond-shaped, set somewhat at an angle.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Loving / Alert / Friendly / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Enjoys training
Makes a great watchdog
