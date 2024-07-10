Collie Smooth
Collie Smooths make an instant impression as intelligent, alert and active dogs. Their perfectly proportioned anatomy ensures that they also stand very dignified.
About the Collie Smooth
Collie Smooths are built to exude strength and activity. Collie Smooths are cheerful and friendly, never timid or aggressive.
The eyes are a very important feature, as they give the dog a gentle expression. They are medium-sized and almond-shaped, set somewhat at an angle.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Loving / Alert / Friendly / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Enjoys training
Makes a great watchdog
