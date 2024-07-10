Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Lively and excited dogs, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier has a puppy-like keenness for life that lasts well into adulthood.
About the Staffordshire Bull Terrier
The breed gets its name from the Black Country of England, including Birmingham and Staffordshire. With a strong, muscular body and intelligent eyes, the breed gained an early reputation as intimidating fighting dogs.
Anyone who knows a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, however, knows that these dogs are sensitive and playful animals who are devoted to their families.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Agile / Intelligent / Loving / Confident / Loyal
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Agile / Intelligent / Loving / Confident / Loyal
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Garden not essential
Makes a great family dog
Garden not essential
Makes a great family dog
Like & share this page