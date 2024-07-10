Also known as the Swedish Elkhound, the Jämthund is a large, powerful dog. Despite this, they are calm and sociable dogs who make excellent companions for experienced owners.

These dogs are bred to be somewhat independent by nature, so they require owners who can assert themselves as the "alpha" of the house and teach this breed to manage their strength and protective nature.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)