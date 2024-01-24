Discover the skin and coat health essentials
Your dog’s coat and skin are not only a joy to stroke, they’re also great indicators of your pet’s general health. They act as a natural barrier protecting them from stressors such as parasites, bacteria, chemicals, extreme temperatures, and even allergens. Paying attention to the condition of your dog’s coat and skin can lead to the early discovery and consequent earlier management of diseases, nutritional issues or environmental triggersthat are negatively affecting your dog’s health and wellbeing.Paired with a visit to the vet, this content collection is the first step to understanding what gets under your dog’s skin.Dive into it now to learn more.
In this dossier you will find the following articles
- Let’s talk about dog skin allergies
- Why is my dog losing its hair?
- Why does my dog keep scratching?
- Let’s talk about skin conditions in dogs
- Atopic dermatitis in dogs: more than a scratchy disease
- New canine dermatology findings promise relief for itchy dogs
- Five-step skin and coat routine for a healthy dog!
Is your dog more prone to allergies than other dogs? Allergies can have genetic causes, they may be caused or worsened by an environmental factor in your home, garden or even in your dog’s favourite food.
If you've noticed your dog shedding or losing hair, in clumps or generally over their body, it's important you understand what the common causes might be before consulting a vet.
If your dog has started itching and scratching more than normal, it might be down to one of these common issues.
Dog owners know that there is no greater joy (or maybe just a few) than stroking a dog. A dog’s skin and coat offer vital protection against parasites, regulates their temperature, and houses sensitive nerve endings.
If your dog’s skin shows signs of redness, they’re biting the end of their limbs or scratching more than usual, you might wonder what’s going on.
Did you know that skin conditions are the number one reason for vet visits among dogs, with reports of itchiness increasing fifty percent since 2013?
Looking after your dog’s coat and skin is a great way to pamper them while looking after their health.
