How to give a dog a pill can be a big question for pet owners, especially with one in four vet visits leading to a prescription. Whether it's antibiotics or de-worming pills, medication is ineffective if not taken.



One in three dog owners admit their dog will spit out a pill or capsule when it's given to them. This often means that owners resort to strong methods to encourage their dog to swallow a pill, which can cause stress and increase the possibility of injury for both. Pill Assist™ Dog is an effective solution to help ensure that a prescription turns into compliant treatment at home.