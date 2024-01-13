PRODUCT DETAILS

The Dalmatian is a generally active breed that requires a fair amount of exercise and mental stimulation to prevent boredom. Because the needs of each breed are different, it's important that your dog's diet helps to maintain optimal health for its specific requirements. Suitable for adult Dalmatians over 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help support its overall health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Adult helps to support your dog's skin's 'barrier' role with a specific complex of nutrients. This formula also helps to maintain skin health through the inclusion of Omega-3 Fatty Acids known as EPA and DHA. Dalmatian dogs require specific nutrients to support optimal urinary health. Therefore, ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Adult includes specifically adapted sources of protein to help maintain a healthy urinary system. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Adult contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function through an enrichment of taurine. EPA & DHA, which also support skin health, are instrumental Omega-3 fatty acids that are highly beneficial for the support of good cardiac health. The exclusive kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Adult is tailor-made specifically for the unique traits and characteristics of the Dalmatian breed. The shape and size of the kibble is easy for your dog to pick up and chew, it is also adapted for maximum palatability. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

