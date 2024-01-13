PRODUCT DETAILS

For your Dalmatian puppy, growth is an important stage of life; it's the time of new discoveries, new encounters and physical changes. That's why it's important that your puppy's diet provides it with the nutrients it needs to support its health during this phase of growth. Suitable for puppies up to 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your Dalmatian puppy in mind. During this key period, your puppy's immune system is developing gradually. ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Puppy contains a complex of antioxidants, such as vitamin E, to support your puppy's natural defences. Although supporting your puppy's health is essential at all ages, it's particularly important to give your puppy the best possible start in life. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Puppy has specially adapted sources of protein, to help maintain the health of your puppy's urinary system from a young age. To support your puppy's digestive health, ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Puppy is formulated with a combination of nutrients that contain high quality protein and prebiotics - such as L.I.P. and FOS. L.I.P has been specifically included due to its high digestibility. What's more, these nutrients also help to support a healthy balance of intestinal flora in your puppy, this in turn contributes to good stool quality. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Puppy is tailor-made to specifically align with the physical features of your Dalmatian puppy - such as the shape of its jaw. This means that the shape, size, and texture of the kibble is specially adapted to appeal to this particular breed. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

