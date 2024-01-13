Dermacomfort Care Loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS

If you notice your dog scratching excessively, it could be due to skin sensitivities. Your dog's skin is its largest organ and, together with its coat, it makes up around 12% of their entire body weight. The skin serves as a protective barrier, helping to shield your dog's body from injury and external threats - like harmful bacteria and parasites. It also houses their sensitive nerve endings and helps to regulate their body temperature. That's why keeping your dog's skin in a good condition is imperative when it comes to supporting overall health and wellbeing. The right diet should contain nutrients that help to soothe the skin, while also supporting the health of your dog's full and healthy coat. ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Loaf is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of dogs with skin sensitivities in mind. This product is suitable for adult dogs of all breeds and sizes. This food contains high quality protein from carefully selected sources. To make it easier for your dog's gastro-intestinal tract to absorb the protein, we make sure that it is highly digestible for optimal results in nourishing your dog's skin. At ROYAL CANIN®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. This wet pâté loaf is available in multipacks of 85g pouches. To cater to each dog's preference, ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble. Our Canine Care Nutrition range provides a healthy balance of nutrients in both dry and wet formulas. When feeding your dog a mix of wet and dry food, be sure to use the feeding guidelines to ensure you provide your dog accurate amounts of each.

