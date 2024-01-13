Adult Digestion Supplement 160g

Suitable for adult dogs, ROYAL CANIN® Digestion Chews are formulated by veterinarians and approved by dogs. These supplements feature a science-driven blend of ingredients backed by over 50 years of research and observation in canine nutrition. ROYAL CANIN® Digestion Chew supplements are designed to support your dog’s digestive health by including prebiotics that help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, and beta-glucans (postbiotics) that support healthy digestion and stool quality. When tested, 84% of owners reported satisfaction with ROYAL CANIN® Digestion Chews after just 2 weeks of use.* Our chewable supplements are designed to complement any diet within the ROYAL CANIN® range designed for healthy pets. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day. *Royal Canin internal study conducted in 109 dogs with mild and occasional digestive sensitivities