PRODUCT DETAILS

Digestive sensitivities in dogs can often be identified by the consistency and frequency of their stools. Larger dogs with upset stomachs tend to produce runnier stools at a higher frequency, while smaller dogs tend to experience constipation and produce more solid stools. A wide variety of different factors can influence digestive sensitivities in dogs, including age, weight, and breed. But with the right diet, your dog can benefit from nutrients that help to support healthy digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Loaf is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that is specifically created to support healthier digestion in dogs with digestive sensitivities. This food is suitable for dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes. A diet that is too varied can result in further digestive issues and upset the balance of the good bacteria, or 'microflora' , in your dog's gut. Microflora encourages a healthy digestive environment and can be supported by the right diet containing the right nutrients. This food contains specially selected nutrients that are highly digestible and easy to absorb. The exclusive blend of fibres, prebiotics and protein in this product help to facilitate a good digestive environment that supports healthy digestion. There are other ways in which you can help to support your dog's digestive heath, including: reducing the number of fatty snacks you give them, following a daily feeding schedule and following the on-pack feeding guidelines. Another important thing to remember is that - even though your dog is part of the family - you should avoid the temptation to feed them human food. At ROYAL CANIN®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health.

