PRODUCT DETAILS

Each breed has its own unique needs, which is why the food you choose for your adult Golden Retriever is important. In order to help support optimal health, your dog needs a complete and balanced diet that's full of beneficial and supportive nutrients. Suitable for dogs over 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. The right diet can help to maintain your Golden Retriever's beautifully long and thick fur. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult contains the omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, as well as borage oil. These nutrients all help to support a healthy skin barrier function which in turn contributes to the healthy appearance of your dog's coat. Thanks mainly to the combination of fatty acids and an enrichment of taurine, ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult also helps to support your dog's healthy cardiac function. In addition to daily exercise, ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult has an adapted calorie content - meaning it helps to maintain your Golden Retriever's ideal weight. This is particularly important for neutered dogs, as they can have a tendency to gain excess weight due to slightly reduced activity levels. What's more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Golden Retriever. The shape and size of the kibble is specially adapted to suit the preferences of this particular breed of dog. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

