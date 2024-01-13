Joint & Ageing Supplement 240g

Suitable for adult dogs, ROYAL CANIN® Joint & Ageing Chews are formulated by vets and approved by dogs. These supplements feature a science-driven blend of ingredients backed by over 50 years of research and observation in canine nutrition. ROYAL CANIN® Joint & Ageing Adult Dog Chew supplements are designed to support your dog’s joint comfort and promote healthy ageing. These chews include green-lipped mussel to help maintain cartilage health, as well as EPA and DHA – Omega-3 fatty acids that help support joint function. It also features tomato powder (a source of lycopene), along with vitamins C and E to help support healthy ageing. Don’t just take our word for it. When tested, 89% of owners reported satisfaction with ROYAL CANIN® Joint & Ageing Adult Chews after just 2 months of use.* Our chewable supplements are designed to complement any diet within the ROYAL CANIN® range designed for healthy pets. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day. *Royal Canin internal study conducted in 109 healthy adult dogs with mild mobility issues.