Labrador Retriever Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

The Labrador Retriever is a strong and sturdy breed, but they still have some specific needs that can be supported by a specialised diet. ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult in Gravy is a breed-specific wet food diet especially for Labradors like yours. ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult in Gravy provides an adapted fat and calorie content to help maintain your Labrador Retriever's optimal body weight and keep them lighter on their paws. This formula contains high quality proteins that are easy for your dog to digest and these proteins help to maintain your dog's muscle mass while also reducing calorie intake. With an enrichment of Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult in Gravy helps to support healthy bones and joints. This formula also contains Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate, these nutrients help to support your dog's joints and cartilage. The irresistibly tasty chunks in gravy are designed specifically for the Labrador Retriever. The smooth texture, rich sauce, and appetising aroma are all highly palatable to appeal to your dog's appetite and taste preferences. What's more, the moisture content in ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult in Gravy helps to satisfy your dog's appetite without adding extra calories. To appeal to each dog's appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Adult is also available as dry food with crunchy, tailor-made kibble specially crafted to suit the size and shape of the Labrador's jaw. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to check the on-pack feeding guides to make sure you provide an accurate amount of each for optimal wellbeing. We believe that every dog is unique, which is why each individual recipe in the ROYAL CANIN® Breed Health Nutrition range provides complete and balanced nutrition to support breed-specific traits.

