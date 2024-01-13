PRODUCT DETAILS

Your large dog's overall health is going through many changes now that it has fully matured - and signs of ageing may be starting to show. That's why it's important to remember that at every stage of your dog's life, a balanced diet is important to support and maintain its overall good health. Re-addressing your dog's feeding regime is particularly important at this stage of its life because its diet needs to support its general health and fitness as it enters into its senior years. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ is suitable for adult dogs that weigh between 26kg- 44kg and is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your large dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants, as well as omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA and DHA to support ageing in senior, larger breed dogs. Ageing can be particularly difficult for larger breed dogs due to the wear and tear to their joints. Maxi Ageing 8+ contains nutrients that help to support joint health: such as green tea polyphenols, glucosamine and chondroitin and an adapted calcium and phosphorus intake. Large dogs can tend to gain weight more easily at this age because they can be less active than they used to be and therefore they won't burn off as much energy. That's why it's important to manage your large dog's daily intake allowance effectively so that it can carry on ageing comfortably. This exclusive formula also includes very high quality proteins such as L.I.P, known for their high digestibility, as well as a balanced supply of dietary fibre to support colon health. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

