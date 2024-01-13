PRODUCT DETAILS

Your dog's skin and coat make up roughly 12% of their overall bodyweight; that's why it's so important to maintain their healthy condition. With the right diet, your dog can benefit from nutrients that help to support good skin and coat health. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Dermacomfort is suitable for adult dogs that weigh between 26kg and 44kg. This food is specially formulated for large dogs with skin sensitivities. This product includes Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, such as EPA, DHA and GLA. These nutrients are derived from fish and vegetable oils to help protect and nourish your dog's skin while also helping to maintain a full, healthy coat. What's more, high-quality, low-allergen protein is included in this exclusive formula. This carefully selected protein helps to reduce occurrences of allergic reactions. The kibble in this product is designed exclusively for large dogs like yours. Its shape and size are specially crafted so that your dog finds it easy to chew and swallow. At ROYAL CANIN®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - this product's effectiveness has been scientifically proven. Having been tested at the Royal Canin kennels, 91% of participants were satisfied with this food after feeding it to their dogs for a 2-month period.

