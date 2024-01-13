PRODUCT DETAILS

For large breed dogs like yours, bone and joint support is essential, especially if your dog is highly active. The right diet can help to keep the strain off your dog's joints, ultimately supporting their ability to move comfortably and remain active for optimal health. Suitable for adult dogs weighing 26kg to 44kg, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Joint Care is exclusively formulated to help support the bones and joints of large dogs like yours. When large dogs carry excess weight, it can have a negative effect on their bones and joints. Thanks to its low-calorie content, this food helps to keep your dog from gaining too much weight and putting excess pressure on their joints. This food also contains advanced nutrients that have a variety of health benefits. One such beneficial nutrient is collagen. The inclusion of collagen in this product helps to support the health of your dog's cartilage, ultimately helping to nourish their joint and bone structure while also encouraging a healthy metabolism. What's more, the kibbles are tailor-made to cater to the needs of your large breed dog. Its size, shape and texture are all specially crafted to appeal to larger dogs, fitting nicely between their teeth for easy chewing before they swallow. At ROYAL CANIN®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - this product is a proven success. When tested on 60 large dogs at the Royal Canin kennels, 97% of owners were satisfied with the results of this product after just 28 days of use.

