Medium Adult Chunks In Gravy

At the age of 12 months, your medium sized dog is now an adult in terms of its physical growth. That's why it's important for your dog to have a diet consisting of nutrients that support optimal health as it enters into its adult years. Suitable for dogs aged between 12 months and 10 years old that weigh between 11-25kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium sized adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy supports optimal digestive health, as well as helping to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora. Although your dog's immune system is now fully developed, there's always room for ongoing nutritional support. Thanks to a specific antioxidant complex and additional prebiotics, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy helps to support and maintain your dog's natural defences. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy is enriched with EPA and DHA - these Omega-3 fatty acids contribute to the maintenance of healthy skin and coat condition, as well as joint and bone health. Vitally, the particular balance of minerals and vitamins in this food help provide nourishment. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

